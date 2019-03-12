Liberia: No Liberian in Ethiopian Airline Crash

Monrovia — The 157 passengers of Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 who died in the fatal crash Sunday morning were from at least 21 countries. Records provided by the airline shows that no Liberian was onboard.

Ethiopian Airlines is currently giving more details of the passengers who were on board ET 302 that crashed on Sunday shortly after taking off from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa.

The passengers include: 32 passengers were Kenyan; 18 Canadians,9 Ethiopians, 8

Chinese, 8 Italians, 8 Americans, 7 British, 7 French, 6 from Egypt, 5 from Netherlands, 4 carried UN passport, 4 from Indian, 3 Russians, 2 Moroccans, 2

Israeli, 1 Belgian, 1 Ugandan, 1 Yemeni, 1 Sudanese, 1 from Togo, 1 Mozambican and 1 Norwegian.

The aircraft B-737-800MAX with registration number ET- AVJ took off at 08:38 am local time from Addis Ababa, Bole International Airport and lost contact at 08:44am.

Search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible causalities. Ethiopian Airlines staff will be sent to the accident scene and will do everything possible to assist the emergency services.

It is believed that there were 149 passengers and 8 crew onboard the flight. Ethiopian Airlines is establishing a passenger information center and telephone number will be available shortly for family or friends of those who may have been on flight ET 302/10 March.