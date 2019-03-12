Rwanda: Kenyatta in Rwanda for Working Visit

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta is in the country on a working visit.

The Kenyan President arrived in the country this morning and was received at Kigali International Airport by Foreign Affairs Dr. Richard Sezibera.

He immediately went to the Rwanda Defence Force Combat Training Centre of Gabiro in Gastibo District where he met his Rwandan counterpart, President Paul Kagame.

President Kagame welcomes President @UKenyatta to Gabiro where they are now holding a tête a tête meeting on the sidelines of #Umwiherero2019 pic.twitter.com/kLCAC6lCJI

-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) March 11, 2019

Kagame together with senior government officials and leaders in the private sector and other entities are in Gabiro since last Friday for the 16th National Leadership Retreat (Umwiherero).

President @UKenyatta with President Kagame at the National Leadership Retreat #Umwiherero2019 pic.twitter.com/dhds6ZO6OZ

-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) March 11, 2019

While in the country, Kenyatta is expected to hold talks with his counterpart President Paul Kagame.

Kenya is a member of the East African Community which President Kagame heads.

The two countries share close ties in multiple aspects including trade, security, capacity building and investment among others.

Kenyatta was last in Rwanda early last year during the Extraordinary Summit of the AU Heads of State during which African heads of state committed to the African Continental Free Trade Area.