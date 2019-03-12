Rwanda: 20km Bugesera Race 2019 Set for May 12

Preparations for the fourth 20km Bugesera Race have started, Times Sport has learned.

The 2019 edition of the annual athletics competition is scheduled for May 12.

Dubbed " Race to restore" and organized by Gasore Serge Foundation in partnership with Bugesera District, the race is organized not only to reflect on rebuilding the district but also in virtue of widespread effort to transmit importance of sports in unity and reconciliation as the country marks 25 years since the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

According to organizers, the registration is already open and, a huge turn up for athletes in different categories is expected.

The 'Race to Restore' is divided into different distance cateories to cater for different participants. There will be 20km, 8km and 3km categories as well as 40km of bicycle racing.

On the evening of Friday, May 11, an entertainment event will be held as the event's curtain raiser.

During the competition's third edition last year, Salome Nyirarukundo and Noel Hitimana put on stunning performances to scoop god medals in the men and women's categories, respectively.