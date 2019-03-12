Ethiopia: Leaders Mourn Victims of Ethiopia Air Crash

Addis Ababa/ Joburg — CONDOLENCES are pouring in after the death of 157 people in the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash. Victims from at least 35 countries perished in the accident on Sunday. South African-based businessman Frank Buyanga sent his condolences.

"I am severely saddened by the tragic plane crash that occurred in Ethiopia and the loss of life of all passengers and crew. Africa has lost, the world has lost," said Buyanga.

At least 32 Kenyans, 17 Ethiopians, 18 Canadians and three Russian nationals are among the dead.

Four Slovakians were also on the plane, including the family of politician Anton Hrnko, the vice chairman of the Slovak National Party.

He wrote on Facebook that his wife, Blanka, son Martin and daughter Michal, had died.

The three Russian nationals on the flight were also identified by their embassy as Ekaterina Polyakova, Alexander Polyakov and Sergey Vyalikov.

The United States embassy said they were working to determine the identities of the eight Americans reportedly killed.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also sent his condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

"As South Africans and the government of South Africa, we pass our condolences on the plane crash that killed so many people," Ramaphosa said.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his prayers and that of people of Zimbabwe were with the victims.

"I send my condolences and prayers to all the families of those who lost their lives today on the Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi. Our thoughts and strength go out to our African brothers and sisters and all those affected by this terrible tragedy," said Mnangagwa.