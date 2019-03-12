Cameroon: FIFA Women World Cup - Lionesses Intensify Training

While waiting for international friendlies, coach Alain Djeumfa has opted to organise several training camps and friendly matches with some local football teams.

TThe Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon have intensified their training at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo near Yaounde ahead of the upcoming 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. After the first training camp that ended on February 27, 2019, the players are back to camp once more to fine-tune their skills.

For the second training camp the coach of the national women's football team, Alain Defrasne Djeumfa has called up 30 players who are mostly playing in the local championship. The training camp which began on March 4, 2019 will run till March 17, 2019. Training takes place twice daily and the players and officials are leaving nothing to chance. The team is working out wining strategies in order to avoid any errors in this year's FIFA Wo men's World Cup in France.

While waiting for international friendlies, Coach Alain Djeumfa has opted to organise several training camps and friendly matches with some local football teams. In this light, the Lionesses played a 2-2 draw with boys of the 'Academie Gilles Augustine Binya Football Training Centre' based in Yaounde recently. The goals for the Indomitable Lionesses were scored by Michelle Akaba and Brenda Alaka.

The coach, Alain Djeumfa expressed sa tisfaction with the appropriation by the players of the techniques of the game, endurance and team spirit which reigns in the Lionesses den since the beginning of the training camp.

The 2019 FIFA Women World Cup will take place from June 7 to July 7, 2019 in France. Cameroon will play in Group E with Canada, Netherlands and New Zealand. In the last edition in 2015 in Canada, the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon reached the second round of the competition.

