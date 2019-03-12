Namibia: Hanse-Himarwa, Lawyer Try Shifting Blame to ACC

The defence lawyer representing education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa in her trial on a charge of corruption accused a witness in the Windhoek High Court yesterday of being part of a cover-up to hide irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries of a mass housing development programme at Mariental.

Defence lawyer Sisa Namandje also claimed during his cross-questioning of the prosecution's 10th witness in Hanse-Himarwa's trial that the Anti-Corruption Commission was part of the alleged cover-up and of an attempt to blame Hanse-Himarwa for alleged irregularities with the choice of beneficiaries who were allocated houses built under a mass housing development project at Mariental near the end of 2014.

The witness, Domingo Matesu, who is a community development officer in the Municipality of Mariental, denied having been part of any cover-up, and insisted that the people initially allocated houses under the mass housing development programme at Mariental in December 2014 had been chosen fairly, before the names of two of the 19 beneficiaries were removed and replaced with the names of two relatives of Hanse-Himarwa.

Matesu testified that he was part of a committee that met at the municipality offices at Mariental in December 2014 to select people who were to receive houses constructed under a mass housing development project at the town. With 19 houses completed and available to be allocated at that stage, 19 beneficiaries were selected from a list of people who had previously applied at the municipality for housing, he said.

He also recounted that he was preparing for the handover of the allocated houses on the day that an event to mark that milestone was to take place when he learned that two of the names on the list of beneficiaries had been removed, and replaced with two other names.

The people whose names were put on the list were two relatives of Hanse-Himarwa, who at that stage was the governor of the Hardap region, where she was a powerful political figure.

Hanse-Himarwa is denying guilt on a charge that she corruptly used her former office as Hardap governor to obtain gratification for herself or another person.

In a written plea explanation given to judge Christie Liebenberg at the start of her trial in October last year, she denied that she gave a directive to have the list of recipients of government-funded houses built at Mariental changed. She also stated that as governor, she did not have the authority to have the list changed, and said she did not "as a matter of fact and law" use her office as governor in respect of the allocation of houses built under the mass housing programme.

She further stated that if it were to be found that she had used her office in that respect, she was denying that she had done so corruptly. If it were to be found that she did use her office and that it had been done corruptly, she did not have the necessary intention to commit a corrupt act, she added.

Hanse-Himarwa also took aim at the ACC in her plea explanation, claiming: "There appears to have been a desperate attempt to charge me at all costs when there was no evidence whatsoever." In addition, she said she had been told by two of the prosecution's witnesses that they "were constantly under pressure" from agents of the ACC "to make statements that incriminate me in particular".

Four of the nine state witnesses who testified during the trial at the end of October and during November last year have told the court that Hanse-Himarwa expressed her dissatisfaction over the list of 19 people who were to receive homes built under the mass housing development programme during a handover ceremony at Mariental on 17 December 2014.

The four witnesses also testified that she identified two people whose names she wanted to be taken off the list, and two people whose names she wanted to be placed on the list instead.

The trial is due to continue today.

The state is being represented by deputy prosecutor general Ed Marondedze and state advocate Salomon Kanyemba.