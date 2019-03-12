Namibia: Africa Not United in Roads Infrastructure - Mutorwa

Transport minister John Mutorwa believes that although all African countries - including Namibia - have attained political independence, they have failed to develop roads to unite the continent.

"This is on a continental, sub-regional and national level. Even our rural areas are suffering (due to) a lack of roads which are crucial for rural communities and farmers to reach their markets. We must reverse that scenario," Mutorwa told delegates from about 30 African nations who are members of the African Roads Maintenance Funds Association (Armfa), which is holding its 17th annual general assembly at Swakopmund.

The meeting is discussing issues around roads development needs of member countries in line with the theme 'Sustainable roads infrastructure: impact on regional integration and free trade Africa'.

Mutorwa said African goals of socio-economic development cannot be realised without well-developed and maintained roads infrastructure, which are "growth and trade enablers" that will streamline free trade and socio-economic integration on the continent.

Finance minister Calle Schlettwein agreed with Mutorwa, but said this would cost a lot of funds, and would require the wise and sustainable management of such funds.

He said it was Armfa's responsibility to ensure proper planning, funding and management of roads infrastructural development with the objective of unleashing Africa's continental socio-economic transformation.

"Prudent fund management demands zero tolerance for any manifestations of graft, impropriety and corruption. In fact, this is as mandatory for fund management as for the construction and operations' side for roadworks for which the development of local capacity to execute the projects needs to be enabled competitively," Schlettwein told the meeting.

He said the importance of infrastructural investment, development and management becomes even more relevant in light of last year's agreement in Rwanda by African heads of state to establish the continental free trade area, which includes a market of about 1,2 billion people with a combined GDP of nearly N$36 trillion.

According to Schlettwein, this opportunity arises at a time when intra-African trade remains low, estimated at about 18%, compared to, for example, 59% and 69% for intra-Asian and intra-European trade, respectively.

"Efficient transport infrastructure is indispensable for unlocking the aspired continental integration agenda, and the trade creating opportunities it engenders. In this increasingly integrated sphere of development, the completion of the strategic transport corridors and the efficient operation thereof become a high priority for integrated planning by financiers and operators," he continued.

He also acknowledged that this development requires significant resources, "which are not infinite", and therefore sustainable funding models must be entrenched, and the necessary priorities be made to contain operations within financial means at all times.

The widening wedge between the growing roads maintenance funding gap on the one hand, and demands for new roads developments on the other, is a concern to development planning, road works and financing.

"We need to strike a fine balance between the most critical and strategic roads infrastructure from an economic and social point of view," he said.

Namibia's roads infrastructural development and maintenance have historically benefited from the combination of the main traditional forms of financing, reflecting consistent funding from both the national and sub-national budgets as well as the road user charges, explained Schettwein.

He said government spending on roads infrastructure is predominantly aligned to new roads development, the preservation and co-funding of roads maintenance activities, and road user charges which are largely deployed to maintaining the infrastructure for which between N$1,2 billion and N$1,5 billion is raised annually. Namibia has a total roads network of about 50 000 km carrying 400 000 vehicles.