Angola Wants Cooperation Model With EU

Luanda — Angola's Foreign Affairs minister Manuel Augusto on Monday defended a new Angola-European Union (EU) cooperation model that ensure change in the current framework from a mere exporter of raw materials to manufacturers of manufactured and industrialized products.

The Angolan top diplomat suggests a new model based on strengthening the joint development mechanism, taking into account the fact that the European Union represents an increasingly active political force in the relationship with Angola.

Manuel Augusto, who was speaking at the Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the Joint Angola-European Union, stated that the new model will guarantee a greater offer of employment and business opportunities.

It is in this context that Angola counts on the European Union, as a key partner, with a view to placing the country's economy at the service of development, progress and well-being, he said.

In her turn, the representative of the Vice-President of the European Union Commission, Ana Birchall, assured that Angola can rely on the support of the economic and political organisation of the 28-member states.

She recalled that the EU's mission is also to raise the partnership through honest and open discussion, aiming at mutual advantages.

The EU official described as fundamental the partners look to the future with optimism and highlighted the good political environment in Angola.

Ana Birchall considered the debates on IV ministerial meeting crucial as they contribute to the creation of a strong and diversified economy.

Angola will always be a privileged partner in bilateral, regional and global relations, reiterated the EU official.

The meeting ran under the motto "Advancing Dialogue and Cooperation".

The participants addressed topics such as economic cooperation and sustainable development, good governance and human rights and peace, security and global issues.