South Africa: Craven Fifth in Cape Town Cycle Tour

Namibian professional cyclist Dan Craven narrowly missed out on a podium place at the Cape Argus Cycle Tour on Sunday and eventually had to settle for a fifth place overall.

Competing at the world's largest individually-timed cycle race with more than 35 000 participants, Craven remained with the leaders throughout but an impediment over the final sprint ended his chances of winning a medal.

Sam Gaze of New Zealand won the Elite Men's race over 109km in a time of two hours 39 minutes 42 seconds, while Jason Oosthuizen and Clint Hendricks of South Africa finished second and third just behind.

The top seven riders all finished in the same time, with Craven crossing the line in fifth place.

Afterwards Craven said he was disappointed at not getting a podium place.

"Sam Gaze is one of the best mountain bikers in the world and it was always going to be hard to beat him. I was just disappointed not to be on the podium as I had a good sprint, but started too late as I was chopped in the sprint by another rider swerving in front of me," he said.

"Still, I am happy with the result. Especially as I was only there to train for the African Champs, which start next week Tuesday, because that is the big goal for this year," he added.

According to Craven it was a very tough tour.

"The Cape Town Cycle Tour was the hardest I have ever raced. Usually it is quite mellow and then ends up in a big sprint, but this year we forced the pace over Smitswinkel and that split the field really early. There were only really strong riders in the front and we all worked quite well together," he said.

Namibia's top female mountain bike rider, Michelle Vorster also excelled in the women's race over 78km to eventually finish 10th overall in a time of two hours 16 minutes 11 seconds. She was also amongst the leaders going into the final sprint, but had to settle for tenth place, finishing two seconds behind the winner, Cherise Willeit of South Africa.

Craven, meanwhile, also completed a successful Tour of Good Hope on Friday, to finish seventh overall in the five-day stage race.

Craven's total time of 10 hours 24 seconds, was just about three minutes behind the overall winner, Marc Pritzen's time of 9:57:25, while Jason Oosthuizen came second (9:57:51) and Frans Claes third (9:58:13).

Craven competed in the Namibian NCCS team which also included Drickus Coetzee, Fiffy Kashululu and Xavier Papo, and finished ninth overall in the team standings.

Craven, who rode a consistent race throughout, finishing amongst the top 10 on each stage, said it was a great tour.

"It was a great week racing with the NCCS guys in South Africa. It felt amazing riding with a Namibian team and having Namibian sponsors on our jersey like NCCS, Pupkewitz and Nedbank," he said.

The rest of the Namibian team had some problems with punctures and mechanical issues but Craven said he was happy with the team's performance.

"Overall I was very happy with the team and we were just unlucky. Everyone came together and did their part, it's just a pity that we lost Fiffy to a stomach bug on stage two," he said.

"Drikus (Coetzee) came 15th overall and sixth on Stage 4 which was also good to see," he added.

Craven and his Namibian Elite Men's team mates, Coetzee, Papo and Alex Miller will now put the finishing touches to their preparations for the African Cycling Championships which start in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia on 19 March.

Dieter Koen will also represent Namibia in the junior male category, while Vera Adrian will complete in the Elite Women's category.