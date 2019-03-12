Namibia: Nande Wins Central Open

LIKIUS Nande won the Windhoek Lager Central Open at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club over the weekend.

Nande completed the 54 holes on Saturday and Sunday with a gross score of 216, to finish well ahead of second-placed Christopher Durant on 223.

Terus Burger won the best nett category with a total of 205, after beating Deldrich Katti (205) on a count out.

Walter Heibeb won the A division with a gross score of 229, followed by Kevin Wentzel on 230, while Michael Hoeseb had the best nett score of 217, finishing ahead of Meriki Shoozi (218).

Mario Polster won the B division with a gross score of 245, followed by Joseph Martin on 248, while Toady Gurirab had the best nett score of 214, followed by Ian Wood on 220.

Borris Erasmus won the C division over 36 holes with a gross score of 184, followed by David Peake (187), while Jacques Rayners won the nett division with a total of 153, finishing ahead of Chris Okamaru (155).

According to a press release issued by the WGCC, a total of 49 players competed in the tournament in sweltering conditions, with 18 in the A division, 17 in the B division and 14 in the C division.

Players came from all over Namibia, including one from Grootfontein, four from Tsumeb, five from Walvis Bay, six each from Rossmund and Omeya Golf Clubs, and 27 from Windhoek.

"The sponsor congratulated WGCC in respect of the excellent course conditions and elaborated on Windhoek Lager's sponsorship focus," the press release read.

"Windhoek Lager will continue sponsoring the Africa Championship but only for the A division. The focus in golf sponsorship has shifted to the International Pairs, which is drawing huge numbers of players," it added.