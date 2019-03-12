Tanzania: All Set for Health, Scientific Forum

ALL is set for the upcoming seventh East African Health and Scientific Conference (EAHSC) that is expected to take place in Dar es Salaam from March 27 to 29 this year.

The high level conference, according to organisers, will feature stakeholders of the health sector from a number of EAC organs, members of the EAC Council of Ministers, members of the Summit, and EAC institutions, EAC Partner States that include Ministers of Health, Finance, Higher Education, Science and Technology.

According to a statement released by the EAC Secretariat at the weekend, the conference will be graced by Tanzania Vice President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The scientific gathering will also bring together Members of Parliament from national assemblies, government officials, researchers, scientists, practitioners, civil society, media, donors and development partners and the general public.

As part of the pre-conference meetings, the East African Health Research Commission (EAHRC) will organise the first East African Government Leaders, Legislators, and Legal Executives' Forum (EAGLES' Forum) on March 26 that will also take place in Dar es Salaam.

The forum was approved by the 15th EAC Sectoral Council of Ministers of Health as one of the pre-conference meetings of the East African Health and Scientific Conference.