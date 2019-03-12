Tanzania: We're Keen On Imo Conventions - State

THE government has reiterated its commitment to implement conventions of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) covering maritime safety, security as well as environment protection.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication, Dr Leonard Chamriho (transport) gave the government stance to IMO auditors in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

The team of auditors is in the country to assess the status of the country in implementing the IMO conventions that it had ratified.

Dr Chamriho stated that the government recognised that the auditing was of paramount importance for improvement in implementing the conventions.

Mr Huseyin Cahit Yalcin, IMO's auditors team leader, said the auditing was meant to look at how far the country had complied with the IMO's instruments as stipulated in the conventions.

"The auditing will help in promoting capacity building and identify areas for further development to assist in discharging responsibilities. So, the audit is just a helping hand," Mr Yalcin remarked.

This comes in the wake of the fact some of the member states face challenges at implementing the conventions. The auditing is scheduled for two days from yesterday, with various government officials from authorities in charge of maritime issues to be interviewed.

The officials are from both Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar, withdrawn from various institutions like the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication, Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC), and Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute (DMI).

The IMO plays an important role in handling all international maritime issues with support from the maritime nations of the world. One of the main aims of IMO is to ensure co-operation among maritime governments of the world.

It also uses a number of instruments to implement and maintain the highest standards in areas of maritime safety, prevention of marine pollution, and shipping navigation and trade.

It uses important instruments to ensure smooth operations at the sea, backed by highest standards of maritime safety. These instruments are conventions, protocols, amendments recommendations, codes, and guidelines and resolutions.