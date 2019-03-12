Tanzania: Hypertension Is Critical - Experts

IT has transpired that many Tanzanians suffer from cases of hypertension, possibly due to changing lifestyles, medical experts revealed here.

That came to light during a check-up of the health status of more than 600 residents of Arusha, Manyara and Kilimanjaro regions in the course of this week, who will benefit from the free diagnosis of heart related diseases as cardiology experts get to conduct such tests in Arusha for seven days consecutively.

The Arusha International Conference Center through its AICC Hospital and the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute are behind this mission, aimed at helping local residents from the three Northern Zone Regions understand their health status, especially in regard to heart related maladies that are becoming common nowadays.

The Board Chairman of AICC, Ambassador Ladislaus Komba, revealed that the decision to offer free cardiac diagnostic tests came from the fact that, many Tanzanians found these health tests to be expensive and thus avoided such diagnoses.

Dr Komba was speaking during the official opening of the health testing in Arusha yesterday.

"Without taking initial steps to determine health status, these cardio related diseases become malignant and prove to be difficult to treat later on," said the AICC Board Chairman, adding that his organisation, as a government institution, had decided to take this corporate social responsibility to assist Tanzanians on this front.

He explained that those found to be needing medical attention will be referred to the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute for further treatment.

A cardiologist from the JKCI, Dr Samwel Jacob Rweyemamu, said already, the exercise proved to be helpful when it was launched in the southern regions, where it reached out to more than 800 people in Ruvuma.

Dr Rweyemamu pointed out that from the initial tests, they discovered that, majority of Tanzanians who turn up for the diagnosis usually suffer from hypertension. "At least 80 per cent of them were found to have high blood pressure," said the cardiologist.

The Acting Managing Director of the AICC, Ms Mkunde Senyangwa Mushi, said in response to increasing demand of health services among Arusha residents, her organisation had embarked on the construction of a large, modern Out-Patients Department wing at the AICC Hospital.