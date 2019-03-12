Namibia: Vocational Education Is a Must-Know for Every Namibian

KAENO uaMUJORO

THE WORD vocational means "job-related", and that is the basis of any career-technical education.

The question is: "where is vocational and technical education (VTE) headed in the foreseeable future" in Namibia? The expression that to everything there is a season has no relevance to VTE or vocational education and training (VET) as commonly used in the Namibian context.

Vocational and technical education should be viewed as a permanent way of shaping the national economy by continuously identifying the country's and community's needs in all spheres of making meaningful enhancements to livelihoods.

In the United States of America, from as far back as 1914, the country started implementing vocational education as their society started realising that formal college degrees were planned for only the few rather than the large number who would go into industry.

Another author from the National Centre for Research in Vocational Education, Ohio State University, went on to give meaning to the vocational education concept by dividing it in three sections.

A) Practical studies: concrete, specific experiences in the tasks comprising the occupation, for example working with soil and plants, B) Technical studies: contribute information and principles from other fields of study that underlies the practice of the occupation, for example botany, chemistry and physics and C) general vocational studies, which cover the history of the occupation and the industry in which the occupation is practised around the world, and appropriate related topics and/or legislative aspects.

The economy of Namibia is heavily dependent on its natural resources, which are diamonds, copper, uranium, gold, lead, tin, silver, lithium, cadmium, zinc, salt, vanadium and fish, and together with agriculture and forestry, they account for a good percentage of our gross domestic product (GDP).

Other areas which contribute to job creation include construction, wholesale/retail, manufacturing and government services, as well as small and medium enterprises.

This leads us to our second question: "How do we make sure that we have adequately skilled men and women in every operational and technical aspect of the aforementioned practical affairs of the economy?"

The VET system aims to enhance national technical capacity through productive skills development that would give Namibia the competitive edge, both regionally and globally.

Three core curriculum issues are representative of the new vocationalism as Perkins emphasises: integration of academic and technical education; and the articulation of secondary and post-secondary programmes and connections between school and the world of work.

For the majority of its history, VTE has maintained a focus on entry-level work in several selected areas like home economics, agriculture and industrial trades which required less than a bachelor's degree. In recent years, the situation has changed through successive waves of educational reform and governmental interference to curb the division between the academics and VET, and the two could now be operated as dual tracks for a college. VTE is the old and the future for meeting the needs of business and industry.

* Jejamaije Kaeno uaMujoro is the founding rector of UBH Training Institute (UTI) - a vocational and technical training centre at Nkurenkuru, Kavango West region. This article is written in her own capacity.