Namibia: Food Bank to Be Rolled Out Nationally By June

THE food bank will be rolled out to all 14 regions of the country by June this year, poverty eradication minister Zephania Kameeta said in Windhoek last week.

Kameeta said this when he received a donation of eggs worth N$35 705 from Waldschmidt Egg CC for the food bank programme.

The food bank was established in 2013 by president Hage Geingob to assist needy and vulnerable community members with food rations as a way of cushioning them against hunger.

The minister said by June 2016, the food bank had grown to cater for over 17 000 beneficiaries in six regions.

The beneficiaries include mainly the needy elderly and vulnerable members of society.

"The concept of the food bank is one of the government's immediate measures to address hunger and poverty, which will be re-engineered to include special case management and graduation model programmes for those who can be graduated out of social assistance,"Kameeta said. He then expressed gratitude to Waldschmidt Egg CC for the donation.

"We are indeed very grateful for this kind donation as it complements the government's efforts to fight hunger and poverty among our people," he added.

Kameeta said the donation is in line with the objectives of the food bank, which is to receive food donations from private and community donors for distribution to the neediest members of society across the country.

"At the moment, the government is shouldering this burden on a monthly basis.

Therefore, it is a relief to see the private sector, in this instance Waldschmidt Egg CC, coming on board to assist the government in this regard," he noted.

The general manager of Waldschmidt Egg CC, Eckhard Waldschmidt, said through the donation, they want to make sure the ministry is successful in responding to the issues of the people who are affected by hunger in Namibia.

He added that the company is looking forward to working with the government, and hopes that it will not be the last time that they will be meeting the government halfway in its programmes.