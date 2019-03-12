Rwanda: Basketball - Unbeaten Patriots Upbeat to Keep Clean Record

Henry Mwinuke, the head coach of Patriots basketball club, has vowed that his side will be looking to maintain their perfect run when 2018/2019 Bank of Kigali National Basketball League resumes on March 22.

Patriots will resume their chase for a third championship with a clash against Albert Buhake's IPRC-Kigali on Friday next week as the league will be coming back from a seven-week halt - since late January - that included international break and a couple of domestic competitions.

Ahead of the league's return, which went into break at half-way mark, Patriots lead the table with a maximum 16 points, three ahead of second-placed Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and third-placed APR, who are both level at 13 points.

Speaking to Times Sport on Monday, Tanzania-born tactician Mwinuke said that his team had started preparations for the league's second-half and his priority remained to guide Patriots to an unbeaten record in regular season.

"We have started preparations, since last Monday, and all the players are in good shape, and responding well to training after the break. Hopefully we can keep our unbeaten run throughout the season," said Mwinuke.

"We don't want to get ahead of ourselves, the approach is still the same - to focus on one game at a time."