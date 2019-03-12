Namibia: High Crime Rate Irks Aroab Residents

RESIDENTS of Aroab village in the //Kharas region have expressed concern about the high crime rate at the sleepy village.

They voiced their concerns in a petition handed over to the local police station commander, warrant officer Lukas Hamukoto, during a peaceful demonstration on Thursday.

"The community of Aroab is very concerned and worried by the increasing and alarming trend of crime, as well as drug and alcohol abuse prevailing at the village," the petition stated.

The residents also called for a review of a stock theft case involving the theft of 48 sheep during December 2018.

They questioned the release of three suspects who were arrested by the community in connection with the theft, and called for the reopening of charges against those suspects.

"We demand a full reinvestigation by independent investigators into this matter," the petition reads.

The demonstrators demanded that stock theft suspects not be granted bail nor given fines, but that they should get lengthy jail terms.

The residents furthermore demanded the setting up of a police public relations committee to assist the police with the combating of crime at the village.

Continuous police patrols in the village would likewise be welcomed, while they condemned police officers who associated themselves with criminals.

The increase in the number of illegal shebeens selling traditional beer in the residential area was another concern.

The demonstrators demanded that police officers who do not want to change what they termed unprofessional attitudes towards the community they serve, be transferred to other police stations.

"We have a problem that the Aroab Police Station only has one patrol vehicle and one driver. Why?" the petition further states.

The residents also petitioned the local village council on the same day, demanding the implementation of job creation programmes.

"Presently, tenders are only given to outsiders who come to exploit locals whom they hire as labourers," they stated.

The village council, the demonstrators said, should fence off townlands next to national roads, while also requesting for a clean-up campaign at the village.

"It is not our problem that the Roads Authority and the government do not have money," they stressed.

The people gave the local village council and the police until 31 March to respond to their petition.

//Kharas police regional commander, commissioner Rudolf Isaak, yesterday said he had not yet perused the petition, and so could not comment at that stage.

Attempts to get comment from the local village council's chairperson, Willy van Wyk, were unsuccessful by the time of going to print yesterday.