Eritrea: NAEWDV Activity Assessment Meeting

Assab — The National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans (NAEWDV) reported that big projects aimed at improving the livelihoods of members have been implemented. The report was made at an activity assessment meeting conducted on 7 March in the port city of Assab.

At the meeting that was held under the theme "Our Pledge for Bright Future", the Chairman of the association, Mr. Gebrebrhan Eyasu said that the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans has been playing key role in organizing programs with a view to improve the lives of members and that commendable achievements have been registered.

Mr. Gebrebrhan went on to say that the association has been extending to members medical service, economic support, capacity building training programs as well as employment opportunities through income generating schemes.

Indicating that supporting war disabled veterans is not to be left to the government only Mr. Gebrebrhan said that Eritrean nationals inside the country and abroad have been making significant contributions.

The D. G. of Social Service at the Southern Red Sea region, Mr. Humed Ali expressed conviction that the regional administration will stand alongside the association in all its endeavors aimed at supporting the war disabled veterans.