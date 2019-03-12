Eritrea: Call for Empowering Women in All Sectors

Mendefera — At the ceremony conducted in Tsorena, Southern region, in connection with March Eight, International Women's Day, call was made for creating conducive environment in which women could develop their capacity and enable them become productive members of the society.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, Ms. Leul Gebreab, government and PFDJ officials as well as a number of Tsorena residents.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Senait Afwerki, head of the NUEW branch in the Southern region, said that developing the capacity of women is developing the entire country in all sectors and called for strong intervention to that end.

Ms. Senait further said that commendable effort has been exerted through the strong participation of women in eradicating harmful practices and under age marriages and called for strengthening participation for better outcome.

Indicating that the International Women's Day is being celebrated at the time of peace prospect unfolding in the region, Mr. Efrem Gebrekrstos, Governor of the Southern region, called for strengthening the educational and technological capacity of women with a view to augment their productivity.

The event was highlighted with cultural and artistic performance depicting the International Women's Day.