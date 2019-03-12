Rwanda: Featured - Bruce Melodie Thrills Rwandans During Tour Du Rwanda 2019

For every edition of Tour du Rwanda, Cogebanque Rwanda always entertains the people who come to watch the cyclists by bringing different local musicians to perform in order to spice up the event and keep them entertained.On this Tour du Rwanda 2019, Cogebanque, the main sponsor of Tour de Rwanda, brought renowned musician Bruce Melodie to entertain Rwandans along the streets while the cyclists passed by.

The artist performed throughout the whole event in Huye, Rubavu, Karongi, Musanze and Nyamata. On February 2, 2019, Bruce Melodie performed for Kigalians at the 6th round that started from Bugesera and ended at MIC building in the city center of Kigali.

A total of 64 riders started the 84km of stage six out of 78 riders that started the race and after 11km, a total of 14 riders led by Rohan du Plooy of Pro Touch and Moise Mugisha of Team Rwanda established the first breakaway opening a 28" lead on the chasing bunch.

19-year old Eritrean Yakob Debesay proved his prowess in riding in hilly terrains as he scooped the penultimate stage of this year's Tour du Rwanda that ended in Kigali on Saturday, March 9, afternoon.Debesay finished the 84.1km race in 2h12'35" beating stage one winner Fedeli Alessandro from Delko Marseille Provence by 12 seconds after the latter posted 2h12'56", while Guillonnet Adrien of Interpro Cycling Academy came third also clocking 2h12'56".

One of the winners.

Bruce Melodie was joined on stage by another famous musician Riderman and the two excited the crowd that gathered to witness the winners of Tour du Rwanda.By singing most of his favourite songs that are dearly loved in Rwanda, the artist entertained the crowd and sensitized them about services that are offered at Cogebanque. He also encouraged them to open an 'Itezimbere' account which is opened for free with no monthly charges and sensitized them on using cheap money transfer through Cogebanque's well-trained agents deployed in different parts of the country.

Marketing Manager at cogebanque, Iyamuremye Antoine, during the events.

While speaking to The New Times, Bruce said that he was happy with the way the crowd responded and turned up in large numbers to watch the Tour du Rwanda."I'm really excited about the turn up and the way the crowd loved my performance and I wish they continue to be fans of Tour de Rwanda and Cogebanque that is doing a great job as the main sponsor of the event," said Bruce. He also called upon Rwandans to save with the bank for the future because it is the only way they can overcome financial constraints in old age.Cycling fans who opened an 'Itezimbere' account during Tour du Rwanda had a chance to win prizes and grab free money at an automated teller machine.

According to the Marketing Manager at Cogebanque, Iyamuremye Antoine, the bank, during such events, wants to help its customers to develop their projects by bringing its services to them."We want them to access our services with ease and that is one of the reasons that we have opened the Nyamata Branch. As major sponsors of the Tour du Rwanda, we held several campaigns mobilizing Rwandans to be integrated into our banking systems," he added.

Opening an 'Itezimbere' account only requires a passport photograph and can be done at no cost, and with no monthly charges for the account holder. We encourage more Rwandans to take advantage of these opportunities and meet our agents deployed in various parts of the country to open an 'Itezimbere' account and send or receive money through them," he added.