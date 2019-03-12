Rwanda: Police Recover Rwf8.5 Million Stolen From Indian Travel Agency

Police in Nyagatare District have recovered $9, 400 (Rwf8.5 million), which is part of the money that was stolen from a locally based Indian travel agency, recently.

At least $10, 000 (Rwf8.9 million) were allegedly stolen from Waheguru Travel Limited on March 4, in Kigali by one of the company employees.

According to Waheguru management, on Monday March 4, they gave $10, 000 to Jerome Uwizeyimana, their employee to exchange it into local currency and he instead fled with the money.

Chief Inspector of Police (CIP), Hamdun Twizeyimana, the Police spokesperson for the Eastern region, said that following a theft case lodged by the company in Kigali, Rwanda National Police and Rwanda Investigation Bureau worked together to locate and arrest the prime suspect.

"Photos of the suspect were shared on various social media platforms and travel agencies," Twizeyimana said.

He added: "Today (Monday March 11th), Police in Nyagatare received a phone call from a driver of one of the travel agencies, who saw Uwizeyimana in Matimba, Police officers were deployed and they arrested him. He was found with $9400."

The spokesperson said that the suspect has been handed over to RIB in Nyagatare and that the affected company has been informed about the "positive development."

He thanked the driver's responsiveness and appealed to the general public to always be quick to share any information on any criminal act or suspicious.