Nigeria: NAF Destroys Terrorists' Logistics Camp At Lake Chad

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists' vehicle and some logistics infrastructure at Tumbun Sale and Tumbun Allura on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

A statement yesterday from Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the operation was conducted on 8 March 2019 following intelligence reports indicating the presence of ISWAP fighters with some vehicles and logistics support items camouflaged under the dense vegetation within the settlements.

He said, "A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet, supported by an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, was dispatched to attack the terrorists' hideouts in successive strikes resulting in damage to several structures as well as the destruction of one of the terrorists' vehicles, which was seen engulfed in flames."

He added that "the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast."