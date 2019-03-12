South Africa: SSA Report Fallout - Ramaphosa Says He Is 'Relaxed' As Calls Mount for Immediate Action

analysis

As the implications of the high-level review panel report on the State Security Agency continue to ripple through South African society, calls are growing for swift action against those officials implicated by the report. The State Security Minister claims that criminal consequences are on the way - while President Cyril Ramaphosa appears to be focusing on the bright side of a potentially cleaned-up state security apparatus.

One recommendation of the high-level review panel set up to investigate the State Security Agency (SSA) was unambiguous.

The President should instruct "the appropriate law enforcement bodies" to investigate the "manifest breaches of the law" revealed by the panel's report, "with a view to instituting, where appropriate, criminal and/or disciplinary prosecutions".

It has only been two days since the Presidency released the report, but calls are mounting for swift action to be taken on the basis of the report's bombshell findings.

Although the report was published in a redacted form, it is clear that those heavily implicated include former president Jacob Zuma, former State Security Ministers David Mahlobo and Siyabonga Cwele, former department director-general Arthur Fraser, and former SSA special operations head Thulani Dlomo.

Of these men, only one has made any public statement...