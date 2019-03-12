South Africa: IRP 2019 Shows Signs of Political Interventions and Appeasement

opinion

The immediate and most important issue of identifying the critical supply and demand-side interventions required to get South Africa through the next five years remains unspoken in the Updated Draft IRP 2019.

After several delays, the Draft Integrated Resource Plan 2019, updated by the Department of Energy (DoE) to incorporate the comments arising from the public participation process which closed on 26 October 2018, was finally submitted to Nedlac on 6 March 2019.

This now enables Nedlac to commence its work of reviewing the Updated Draft IRP 2019 and making an input to the Cabinet before the IRP is subject to policy intervention by government, and thereafter finalisation and publishing of the final IRP 2019 in the Government Gazette.

In this way government's so-called "social partners", namely business, labour and communities, are given the last opportunity to make input on important, planned, economic and social interventions by government.

In light of the work still to be done by Nedlac, and "policy adjustment" by the Cabinet, it appears increasingly unlikely that the final IRP 2019 will be completed and gazetted before the general elections on 8 May 2019.

Some analysis, notes and observations on the Updated Draft IRP 2019 that was...