Sudan: First Vice-President and Sanosi Discuss Peace Process in the Country

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and Defense Minister, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn-Auf, Monday, discussed at his office in Republican Palace with the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Ibrahim Al-Sanousi, the peace process and stability in the country after declaration of the state of emergency and cease-fire in the country.

Al-Sanousi, indicated that the outcome of the meeting was fruitful and could lead to comprehensive peace and return of the opposition to the country.