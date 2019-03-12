South Africa: Man Killed for Playing Music Too Loud, Police Seek Perpetrators

Randfontein police are looking for more people who were involved in an alleged mob justice attack that claimed the life of a man who was accused of playing music loudly.

The deceased aged 27, was killed on Sunday at around 07:00.

Police spokesperson Constable Carmen Hendricks said the murder took place in Afri Village, along Betty Street, Wilbotsdal in Randfontein, in the west of Johannesburg.

"It is alleged that a 27-year-old male was playing music very loud. Other site workers also staying at the same place (Afri Village) asked him to turn the music down, but he ignored them. Some of the workers then began assaulting him. He ran into his shack and returned, armed with a table knife to defend himself.

"When he returned, he was hit with a stone on his head and fell to the ground. While lying on the ground, the group continued assaulting him. His roommate was also assaulted in the process. The medical health practitioners who were contacted declared the man dead on the scene. The roommate was taken to hospital with head injuries.

"A case of murder was opened and one suspect was arrested," Hendricks said

The other suspects are still at large.

Police requested anyone who has information that could lead to more arrests to can contact them on 011 278 8100.

Source: News24