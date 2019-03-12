South Africa: Ramaphosa Still Studying SSA Report - Presidency

As the country absorbs the shocking revelations that have emerged from a bombshell report by the high-level review panel into the State Security Agency, the presidency has indicated it is taking some time to study the findings.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, told News24 on Monday evening: "He is still studying the report".

She indicated that he would issue a statement or comment once this process was complete.

While on the campaign trail ahead of the elections, Ramaphosa said he welcomed the report.

He told eNCA: "So I think we are building a very good foundation and I am assured that we are now going to have a properly realigned State Security Agency."

ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete has not yet indicated when the ruling party will release a statement on the report.

The Presidency released a redacted version of the report on Saturday.

News24 previously reported that it revealed damning evidence of how the SSA was repurposed to serve the political interests of former president Jacob Zuma and his cronies within the ANC. The panel was headed by Dr Sydney Mufamadi and drew on mounds of documents and interviews with former and current ministers, staff and operatives to conduct its review of the SSA.

In a statement at the time, Ramaphosa expressed his appreciation for the panel's work.

The panel recommended that he instruct the appropriate law enforcement bodies, oversight institutions and internal disciplinary bodies to investigate all breaches with a view to instituting criminal prosecution and/or disciplinary proceedings.

