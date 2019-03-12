South Africa: PAC Factions Make Unity Compromise Ahead of the Polls

analysis

In a long-fought battle for the reins of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania, the factional groupings have decided on a compromise for unity ahead of the 2019 national elections. While embattled leader Narius Moloto remains president of the party, other would-be leaders have put away their claim for now until the dust has settled on elections.

After years of infighting for the leadership of the PAC, four factions have put aside their differences and their claims to the party presidency so the Independent Electoral Commission can register the party for the 2019 national elections.

On Thursday 7 March 2019 Pretoria High Court Judge Moses Mavundla ordered leaders of the factions to thrash out an out-of-court settlement as he would not have been able to decide on the matter before the 13 March deadline for the IEC parliamentary party lists.

According to the settlement, agreed to on Friday and ratified by the court, Narius Moloto will be the interim president of the PAC as his face is already on campaign posters for the elections. He will stay on until an elective conference is held before 31 August.

In December 2018, Moloto had sought to interdict an elective conference in Kimberley...