South Africa: Motorcyclist Dies, Cyclist in Hospital Following Separate Weekend Crashes in Gauteng

A motorcyclist died while a cyclist is receiving treatment following separate incidents in Randburg and Pretoria over the weekend.

At approximately 06:54 on Saturday Netcare 911 responded to a collision on the M5 Muldersdrift Road, near the R552 in Randburg.

"Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male cyclist had been knocked down by a minibus taxi," spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement on Monday.

The cyclist, who was treated on the scene, sustained minor injuries. He was later transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday, paramedics responded to a collision on Saint Bernard Drive in Garsfontein, Pretoria, at 07:05.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a 21-year-old male lost control of his motorcycle crashing into the curb," Herbst explained.

The patient was resuscitated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic but later succumbed to his severe injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

Source: News24