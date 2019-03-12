South Africa: ANC At War - State Security vs the Public Protector vs Pillay, Gordhan and Oupa Magashula

analysis

If you require a public manifestation of the behind-the-scenes chaos and the fightback that has been unleashed in the aftermath of the release by the Presidency of a damning report by the High-Level Review Panel on the State Security Agency (SSA), it is the current very public battle between the SSA and Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

While a criminal complaint lodged by the SSA against Mkhwebane has been bumped up to the Hawks for investigation, the Public Protector (PP) struck on Monday, subpoenaing former SARS Commissioner Oupa Magashula to reply to questions relating to an anonymous complaint lodged with the PP against Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan.

Just when that tired, flayed and 27 times flogged-to-death "SARS rogue unit" horse appeared to have been finally buried by Pravin Gordhan and Ivan Pillay's testimony in June 2018 to the Nugent Commission of Inquiry, Mkhwebane has resurrected it like a congregant at Pastor Alph Lukau's Alleluia Ministries.

Former SARS Commissioner, Oupa Magashula, confirmed to Daily Maverick that the Public Protector's office has subpoenaed him to answer questions with regard to the "early retirement matter" of Deputy Commissioner, Ivan Pillay and Gordhan's role in this.

The subpoena states that the inquiry by...