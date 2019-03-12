South Africa: Zero to Explained in Eight Minutes - Eskom Crisis

analysis

When it comes to Eskom, we all have so many questions. Why is there load shedding again in 2019 after President Jacob Zuma told us we'd never have it again back in 2016? And what is all this about Eskom being R420-billion in debt, and needing R69-billion to keep the lights on? How did we get here, how will it affect South Africans and what can be done about it?

Politically Aweh tries to tackle all of these questions in this video and discovers, in the process, that the outages are only the tip of the iceberg. A far more grave and permanent danger is threatening the existence of the world's 11th largest power utility, and it is far from the only energy company facing a difficult future. Check out our report on the situation featuring an interview with energy and sustainability expert Lauren Hermanus as we try to answer all these questions in just eight minutes. DM

Subscribe to Politically Aweh on YouTube and Like us on Facebook to never miss an episode....