South Africa: 25 Years of Democracy, Part 4 - Decline of the Liberation Project

analysis

To exercise one's right to vote is described by many as a civic duty and not to exercise it is seen as a failure to discharge a responsibility that could alter what is wrong in the country. Much has changed since the first elections of 1994 and the liberation and democratic project is in crisis. These problems are unlikely to be remedied by the vote.

This article first appeared on Creamer Media's website: polity.org.za

The impetus behind the writing of this article has been the exhortation on the part of many well-meaning people to exercise our civic duty and vote. Reference is sometimes made to the electoral system remaining credible despite the undermining of many other institutions. Also, one encounters the refrain on social media, after one or other outrageous action by the ANC-led government, that we should "vote them out".

I am not cynical about the vote, nor about individuals wishing to use that instrument to achieve change and the conception of the vote as a civic responsibility. Achieving universal suffrage was historically very important in South Africa. There were freedom songs about voting and many sacrifices made, and lives lost to achieve it. Yet I do not have...