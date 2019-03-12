Ghana: MCE Wants Youth to Emulate Founding Fathers

press release

The Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Kwabena Bempong, has urged the youth to emulate the selflessness and dedication of Ghana's forefathers who fought for the national independence.

This can be done by resorting to tolerance, negotiation, and reconciliation at all times even in the face of utmost provocation, he explained.

Mr. Bempong said this during the 62nd Independence Day Celebration at Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region.

It was incumbent on all, he said, to uphold and defend the peace the country is currently enjoying, urging particularly the youth from engaging in acts which have the potential to threaten the peace and unity of the state.

He noted that peace and unity provide a stable environment for development to thrive and therefore implored all stakeholders to put aside their religious and political affiliations and channel their efforts into the accelerated development of this country.

Describing the 6th March celebration as a national pride which ushered the country into independence after several years of intense struggle, Mr. Bempong indicated that the day also reminds Ghanaians about their responsibilities towards the realization of national aspirations and commitment to Freedom and Justice.

According to him, the theme for the celebration "Celebrating Peace and Unity," was in the right direction considering the fact that as a country, "We need peace as a pre-requisite for enhancing development."

He said the struggle for independence and freedom only became possible when our forefathers irrespective of differences in their tribal and ethnic background saw the need to present a united front in their fight against British imperialist.

Their differences, he said, never became a barrier for the greater goal of the struggle, which was for independence.

In all 1,033 students and pupils consisting of 434 boys and 599 girls drawn from 32 selected, schools in the Municipality took part in the match past.

Source: ISD (Emmanuel Yaw Acheampong)