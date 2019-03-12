11 March 2019

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Twifo Atti Morkwa Assembly Presents Vocational Tools to Youth

press release

The Twifo Atti Morkwa District Assembly through the Rural Enterprise Project has presented vocational tools and equipment to six youth to start their own businesses.

Three masons -- Eric Gyasi, Patrick Marfo, and Kofi Nyamehene -- each received one wheelbarrow, two head pans, two shovels, spirit level, and a pickaxe.

A set of carpentry tools was given to Godwin Donkor. Three compressor machines went to Yaw Aseidu, Edward Sam and Obed Bentil.

An Auto Electrician, Ben Siame, received a set of tools for his trade.

Making the presentation at this year's independence parade at Twifo Praso A&D School Park, the District Chief Executive, Mr. Robert Agyemang Nyantakyi, said the government through the Rural Enterprise Project, was helping the youth establish themselves in gainful employment.

He, therefore, asked the beneficiaries to make good use of the tools and equipment.

The recipients were grateful to the government and the assembly for gesture and promised to work hard with the tools.

Source: ISD (Gyamera Abena Agyeiwa Rebecca & Sarpong Eric)

