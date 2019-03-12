Ghana: Assembly to Arrest Downward Trend in Educational Performance

press release

The Asene Manso Akroso District Assembly will from next year institute a scholarship scheme to arrest the downward educational performance in the area.

This is to encourage the best performing schools in the catchment areas to excel in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Alex Nkoom announced this during the 62nd Independence Day parade of school children at Akyem-Manso in the Eastern Region.

Mr. Nkoom urged the Educational Directorate and students to cooperate with the District Assembly to ensure successful implementation of the initiative.

Touching on indiscipline in the society, the DCE advised the students to desist from social vices and devote more of their time to learning.

"My dear students and pupils, you are the future leaders of this country and without discipline and hard work, you cannot achieve success," he said.

Commenting on the one-year-old Assembly, the DCE enumerated the following projects such as, the completion of two six-unit classroom block at Manso R/C Primary and Ahyiem Zion Primary schools, the rehabilitation of maternity and laboratory block at Akroso Health Centre and supply of 200 street bulbs to some selected communities in the District as some of their achievements..

The rest include the reshaping of the Akroso-Mante feeder road, Akroso Yaw-Donkor feeder road, and Manso town roads as well as the extension of electricity to some 34 selected communities among others.

According to him, the provision of these facilities was to facilitate teaching and learning in schools as well as improve health care delivery and the living standards of the people in the district.

Source: ISD (Emmanuel Yaw Acheampong)