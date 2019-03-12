South Africa: The UCT and Wits Strategies On #FeesMustFall Were Different for Good Reasons

analysis

Adam Habib's analysis of UCT events regarding disruptive protest action deserves to be challenged.

Daily Maverick published an extract on 1 March from Adam Habib's book, Rebels and Rage: Reflecting on #FeesMustFall.

Habib's book is an important chronicle of the #FeesMustFall protests at Wits while also providing a view of the national context that shaped local conflicts. I commend the book and agree with much of his analysis. But I want to reinforce the point Adam makes both in the extract and elsewhere in the book, that different campuses faced different issues and different political and protest dynamics, which in turn required different approaches to managing the conflicts as well as to the underlying issues.

The extract highlights that Adam and I discussed our respective strategies for managing the protests with each other, sometimes daily. By and large, we agreed, not necessarily on the same strategy, but on why each of us was pursuing a strategy best suited to our circumstances. So even though the UCT strategy was, as Adam states, to go "out of their way to avoid a security response, closed their academic programmes early, and even postponed some of their teaching and examinations to the new year"...