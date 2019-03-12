Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Congratulates Security Services, Allied Agencies & School Children for 6th March Display

book review

This is a brief message to express my appreciation to the leadership, men and women of our nation's security services and allied agencies for the excellent display and presentation they put up in Tamale, capital of the Northern Region, on 6th March, 2019, to commemorate the independence anniversary of our nation's 62nd birthday.

The preparations and performance were, particularly, striking, especially as this was the first time in our country's history that the celebration was held outside the capital city of Accra, and I was proud to have received the warm plaudits of the special guest of honour, His Excellency Mahamadou Issoufou, President of the Republic of Niger, who was sitting beside me during the ceremony, on their performance. Together with our school children, they did all of us proud.

The Ghanaian people, once again, are grateful and appreciative of their outstanding display.

... ... signed... ...

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic &

Commander-In-Chief of The Ghana Armed Forces