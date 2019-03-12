11 March 2019

Ghana Presidency (Accra)

Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Congratulates Security Services, Allied Agencies & School Children for 6th March Display

Tagged:

Related Topics

book review

This is a brief message to express my appreciation to the leadership, men and women of our nation's security services and allied agencies for the excellent display and presentation they put up in Tamale, capital of the Northern Region, on 6th March, 2019, to commemorate the independence anniversary of our nation's 62nd birthday.

The preparations and performance were, particularly, striking, especially as this was the first time in our country's history that the celebration was held outside the capital city of Accra, and I was proud to have received the warm plaudits of the special guest of honour, His Excellency Mahamadou Issoufou, President of the Republic of Niger, who was sitting beside me during the ceremony, on their performance. Together with our school children, they did all of us proud.

The Ghanaian people, once again, are grateful and appreciative of their outstanding display.

... ... signed... ...

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic &

Commander-In-Chief of The Ghana Armed Forces

Ghana

Govt of Ghana Announces 10 Measures to Make Ghana an Easier Place to Do Business

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced 10 measures introduced by various Ministries,… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.