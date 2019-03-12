Sierra Leone: SLWA Still in Search of World Championship Funding

Sierra Leone Wrestling Association (SLWA) is still in dire need of over US$ 30,000 to compete in this year's cadet, junior and senior African Wrestling Championship in Hammamet, Tunisia.

This year's tournament has been scheduled to run from March 26-31 2019, and Sierra Leone is expected to compete with nine wrestlers and three officials.

President of the SLWA, Prince Sualley, said this year's tournament would be one of the preparation ground and first qualifying stage for the 2020 Olympic Games and World Championship.

Sualley said: "We are looking forward to the government for support and any Good Samaritan before the tournament which is the biggest wrestling competition in the continent. And for our International Federation, it is a must for all African nations' participation."

The Wrestling boss, who recently saw his association benefited from two phase wrestling coaching courses, believes the African Championship came at the right time for his athletes, adding that they could only realise their dreams if the funds were available for the nine wrestlers to compete.

"We will compete in all three categories, and we need three wrestlers for each. The burden on us now is airfare, accommodations amongst other," the wrestling president said.

Sierra Leone has enjoyed good outings in previous African championship by returning home with at least a medal or two in past competition.

In 2017, Fatmata Mansaray won a silver medal in the 72 kg Women's wrestling junior category on her debut, and Mathew Moiwoi Farmah, also scooped bronze in 66 kg Greco-Roman Juniors category.

Also, Abdulai Salam and Hajaratu Kanu are boasting of three African Championship medals.

In Marrakesh, Morocco, Salam won a bronze in the 74kg Greco Roman style, while Hajaratu secured bronze in the Olympic qualifiers. In Tunis, Hajaratu won a silver medal in the 75kg female category while Salam fought in the 75kg Greco Roman style category and took the bronze medal.