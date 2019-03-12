Sierra Leone: Swimming Association Reveal Prizes for National Open Championship

Sierra Leone Swimming Water Polo and Diving Association, has revealed cash prizes for the forthcoming National Open Swimming Championship at the Siaka Stevens Stadium swimming pool in Freetown.

Male and female winners in the 50 meters butterfly, 50 meters freestyle, 50 meters breaststroke and 50 meters backstroke, will all scoop Le 50,000, while the runners-up will walk away with Le 30,000 and third place finishers will secure Le 20,000.

Winners in the Mixed Relay, 4 x 100 meters Relay, and the Individual Medley Relay, are set to walk away with Le100, 000, while second-place finishers will settle for Le 50,000 and third place Le 30,000.

According to the Association media department, an extra Le 100,000 for record breakers in the individual event would be won, while Le 50,000 will be presented for relays record breakers.

The association's scribe, Mohamed Abdul Turay,said registration for the championship is still open to clubs, institutions, and individuals who are yet to do so and wanted to compete.

Turay scribe also revealed that the events will all be governed by the international federation, FINA rules, and the Association code of conduct.