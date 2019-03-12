Liberia: Barshall University Dean Jailed

The Dean of Admissions and Records at the Barshall University College has been sent to the Monrovia Central Prison for 'thief of service.'

This was based on complaint from an employee of the institution (Ephemia Gabo) that he has failed and refused to settle salary owed her.

According to the writ of arrest issued against Derrick Barshall, brother of Montserrado County electoral district three Representative Ceebee Barshall; dated as far as November 2018, the court noted that Derrick obtained the service of the private prosecutrix to serve as admission officer for said institution, out of deception terminated the services of madam Gabo.

Derrick has reportedly refused to pay the complainant cash amounting to US$750.00, which represents service rendered the institution from the period of October 2018 up to February 2019.

The court's document said the alleged action by the defendant being unlawful, wicked, criminal and intentional is in violation of section 15.52 of the new penal law of Liberia. TNR