Sudan: Journalists Condemn Ongoing Detentions of Their Peers

Omdurman — Security services continue to detain journalists and hold Osman Mirghani, Editor-in-chief of El Tayyar newspaper, to the dismay of their peers.

Yesterday, agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) detained journalists Hafiya Nureldeim and Enam El Tinei, near the Omdurman Central Court where demonstrators were taken to appear before a judge of the recently established Emergency Court.

Journalist Osman Mirghani, Editor-in-chief of El Tayyar newspaper, is in his third week of incommunicado detention.

The family of the editor-in-chief of El Tayyar newspaper, Osman Mirghani, who was detained in Khartoum two weeks ago, reiterated concern about his fate after the authorities refused to allow them to visit him or to know the circumstances of his detention.

Mirghani's son, Jihad, said in a statement last week: "The security authorities are still refusing to allow the family to visit Osman Mirghani to check on his health".

The family called on the local, regional and international human rights organisations to intervene with the authorities to immediately and unconditionally release him as a prisoner of conscience who only has exercised his right to expression.

NISS agents detained Mirghani from the newspaper's office in Khartoum on Friday, February 22.

Journalists who wish to remain anonymous told Radio Dabanga that "the journalists covering the protests are always a direct target of the security forces."