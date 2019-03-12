Sudan: Man Abducted Near Tawila, North Darfur

Tawila — Reports of abduction of a man collecting firewood have been received by Radio Dabanga, following ongoing violent episodes in the region.

Witnesses reported to Radio Dabanga that on Sunday a group of armed militiamen on motorcycles abducted El Nur Yahya, at gunpoint while he was collecting firewood near Rogli village, 7 km south of Dubo El Omda in Tawila locality in North Darfur. His location is currently unknown.

Last Thursday, three separate attacks in Tawila locality in North Darfur left four people wounded. Two children were kidnapped.

On March 1, gunmen attacked a water well near Katur that is adjacent to Dubo El Omda. There they stole hundreds of sheep and goats and abducted four herders.

End February, a series of attacks and abductions took place in Tawila locality, including a cattle raid and an assault on firewood collectors, two men on a donkey cart abducted by militiamen, and armed herders attacking women.