Egypt: EOHR Holds Its Second Seminar in Geneva Entitled 'Combating Terrorism Is a Human Right'

press release

EOHR holds its second seminar in Geneva entitled "Combating terrorism is a human right"

On the sidelines of the 40th session of the International Human Rights Council; the Egyptian Organization for Human Rights (EOHR) held a seminar titled "Combating Terrorism is a Human Right". The meeting was moderated by Mr. Alaa Shalaby, Secretary General of the Arab Organization for Human Rights, in addition to Mr. Essam Sheiha and Dr. Salah Salam who participated in the discussion.

At the beginning of the meeting, Dr. Hafez Abu Saeda, head of the Egyptian Organization for Human Rights and a barrister, stated that the terrorist operations cause injustice to human rights in terms of the main functions of the state as to protect citizens, which prompts them to take some measures that affect the status of human rights and pointed out that a lawsuit was filed at the request of the families of martyrs victims of terrorist operations in an attempt to mitigate the damage.

Mr. Essam Shehah, Secretary General of the Egyptian Organization and a barrister, said that the fight against terrorism is considered as one of the human rights, and that terrorism is a global phenomenon, that is concentrated in the Arab region, referring to what is happening in many Arab countries and criticizing the international community for its combat against terrorism theoretically and practically. Furthermore, He stressed that the war on terrorism requires non-selectivity in dealing with it. He pointed out that some powers in the world have benefited from the existence of terrorist organizations, which impedes the taking of any punitive measures against these groups. He called for enhancing the national state's ability to combat terrorist operations.

Dr. Salah Salam, member of the National Council for Human Rights and the head of North Sinai Doctors, also confirmed with videos and evidences, how the terrorist gangs carry out their operations, particularly the financing, delivery and camouflage operations pointing out to some of the operations like the incident of Al-Rawda Mosque in Al Arish, which claimed the lives of 320 martyrs, he also stressed that the Egyptian people are lovers of peace and this has been demonstrated by the fact that many Egyptians have won the Nobel prizes.

Eventually, we appreciate the High Commission for Human Rights for its report to the Council, which dealt with the impact of terrorism on the rights of children. We also appreciate the High Commission for continuing to address the impact of terrorism on all human rights. Additionally, we urge the Special Rapporteur to protect human rights during combating terrorism, give due attention to the question of the impact of terrorism on the enjoyment of human rights and to include them in the tasks of its mandate, and focus on the rights of victims of terrorism and their families.