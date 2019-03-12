Egypt: The Delegation of EOHR Meets With the Official Who Is Responsible for Egypt File in the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights

press release

The delegation of EOHR meets with the official who is responsible for Egypt file in the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights

A delegation from the Egyptian Organization for Human Rights (EOHR) met yesterday afternoon with the official responsible for the Egyptian file at the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mr. Jamshid Gaziyev.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Hafiz Abu Saada, the president of the organization who is a barrister, Essam Shiha, the barrister, and the organization's secretary-general, Tariq Zaghloul, the organization's executive director, and Mohamed Osman, member of the organization's general assembly.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Salah Salam, member of the National Council for Human Rights, John Maher, Secretary General of the Alliance "CHEDRO" which is concerned with defending the Rights of Christians in the East, Alexander Maher, Vice President of the French-Egyptian Organization for Human Rights, and Alfi Malik, human rights activist.

The meeting has addressed the human rights situation in Egypt in which the freedom of belief, imprisoned activists and NGOs law were the most prominent topics discussed.

The delegation has explained its efforts to respond effectively to the president's initiative to amend the law No. 70 that regulates the work of civil society in Egypt.

Moreover, the delegation stressed on the adoption by the Organization of the recommendations to amend the law in order to promote and liberalize the work of civil society, especially after the issuance of the rule of innocence of foreign human rights organizations. They also confirmed to the UN official that the organization is keen on enhancing the cooperation with the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Egyptian authorities in order to improve the human rights situation in Egypt.