Gambia: Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay Arraigned Before Court

Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay, former Speaker of the National Assembly under Jammeh's presidency, was on Friday, 8 March 2018, arraigned before the Kanifing Magistrates Court on a charge of interfering with witnesses and subsequently granted court bail, Police spokesman has confirmed.

"She was put before the court, charged and granted court bail; that I can confirm to you," he said.

According to ASP Lamin Njie, Jahumpa's court appearance was in relation with an allegation made by a TRRC witness, Alagie Kanyi. He said the accused person is charged with interfering with informants or witnesses of the TRRC, contrary to Section 36 (a) of Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission Act - 2017.

The former Speaker voluntarily gave herself up to the Police upon her return from Nigeria on Thursday, 7 March 2019. She spent only one night at Kairaba Police Station and the following day (Friday), she was taken to court. She was away in Nigeria to engage in the election duties.

According to family sources, Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay was put in cell while in detention at the Kairaba Police station, which was confirmed by police sources.