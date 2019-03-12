Uganda: Rebel MPs Locked Out of NRM Kyankwanzi Retreat

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has barred some of Members of Parliament (MPs) from attending an eight day NRM Parliamentary Caucus retreat to be held in Kyankwanzi District.

According to the NRM Caucus Publicity Secretary, Margaret Muhanga, these so-called rebel MPs have been barred from attending the meeting because they have shown a tendency to be disruptive.

"We have people who disagree with each and everything NRM puts on the table. They vote with opposition, they support them and I have even seen them supporting Rwanda against Uganda. They wear headbands showing they do not support NRM," Ms Muhanga said.

The MPs who will not be welcome at the Kyankwanzi meeting include Barnabas Tinkasimire, Theodore Sekikubo, John Baptist Nambeshe, Gaffa Mbwatekamwa, Patrick Oshabe and Monica Amoding.

Asked whether the meeting would address calls for President Museveni to be presented as sole candidate in the party's next primaries, Muhanga said the matter is not on the agenda but will be discussed if brought forward by a party member.

"It's not part of the agenda but if some member feels that it should have been part of the agenda then we shall discuss it," said Ms Muhanga.