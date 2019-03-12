Namibia: Presidency Tight-Lipped On Appointment of Oshana Governor

Ongwediva — Having entered the fourth month without a governor, Oshana Region is still waiting for news in this regard.

State House did not have an update when contacted for comment by New Era.

"The Namibian public will be informed accordingly - subsequent to the process of consultation undertaken by the President," said Presidential Press Secretary Dr Alfredo Hengari. The post of governor became vacant after former governor Clemens Kashuupulwa was commissioned as ambassador to Russia at the end of November last year.

Since his appointment as ambassador, Kashuupulwa's then special advisor Michael Mwinga has been acting as the regional governor. Mwinga said he too was in the dark as to filling the position.

Asked how long his acting contract was, Mwinga was cautious not to divulge further details. "Well I don't have a contract and like everyone else I am waiting for the President to pronounce himself," said Mwinga.

New Era understands the absence of a governor has not affected government operations in the region as the work continues to be carried out by staff in various positions.

"But there are those decisions that require the governor's discretion and input and those are the ones that are currently affected.

The day-to-day operations are as is," an official told New Era in confidence.

In interviews with Oshana residents late last year after Kashuupulwa's departure, the youth in the region pleaded with the Office of the President to assign a youthful governor to the region. The youth cited that the region is in need of a governor who understands the needs of the youth which will assist government in addressing their plight.