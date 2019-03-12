Somalia: Football Boss Questioned By FIFA Over Missing Funds

Somalia Football Federation (SFF) boss has been questioned by FIFA over the missing funds meant for the Women football team.

Impeccable sources intimated that the SFF president Abdiqani Said was summoned to Zurich, the headquarters to shed light as to where the millions of dollars which had been channeled to the local organization had been misused.

The move follows an expose by Shaima Mohamed, the head of the women soccer who had reached out to world football governing body to take action, claiming money made available by FIFA to support the women's game in her country is not reaching its intended target.

Every national federation is entitled to money from Fifa, with $100,000 of the $500,000 available for operational costs ringfenced for women's football, while additional money is available for travel to women's tournaments and for special projects related to women's football.

Last month, the Head of the women said her life is in danger after reporting the local football Association to FIFA for embezzling funds, prompting her to flee Mogadishu .