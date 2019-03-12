Somalia: AU Special Representative Mourn AMISOM Police Boss

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Caetano Madeira, yesterday mourned the passing of the Amisom police boss Christine Alalo.

Alalo who was, until her demise, the acting Police Commissioner of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), was among the 157 passangers who perished in the Nairobi-bound Ethiopia Airlines plane which crashed in the outskirts of Adis-Ababa.

"I learned with shock and deep sadness of the untimely death of Police Commissioner Christine Police Commissioner Christine Alalo was aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi which crashed a few minutes after taking-off from Bole International Airport", read part of the statement by Mr Madeira

He said Police Commissioner Alalo will be remembered for her dedication, commitment and professionalism with which she led the African Union Police component in Somalia since 2015 and for the very positive results she was able to obtain in that capacity.

Ambassador Madeira extends his condolences to the Government and the people of the Republic of Uganda, relatives, and friends of C.P Christine Alalo.

"The entire AMISOM family is with the people and the government of Uganda, with Emmanuel and Alvin, sons of our beloved C.P Christine Alalo, in this moment of sorrow and despondency. May her soul rest in peace," Ambassador Madeira said.