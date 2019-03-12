Kenya: Arsenal's Mesut Özil Makes Nairobi Herds Boy's Dream Come True

Arsenal FC German midfielder Mesut Özil has turned a young Kenyan herds boy's dream into reality.

The boy was in December pictured tending to a herd of cattle in the streets of Nairobi while wearing a self-inscribed jersey of his football idol.

The picture was posted on Twitter by Eric Njiru who had taken picture after spotting the boy. His tweet quickly went viral.

Njiru tagged the Arsenal midfielder in the post, asking followers to make sure that it reaches the footballer.

"I saw this kid today grazing in the streets of Nairobi - a city without really grass for cows. He told me he loves Mesut Özil so much (You can see his shirt). Maybe one day this can reach Ozil and get a real Arsenal shirt," Njiru tweeted.

I saw this kid today grazing in the streets of Nairobi - a city without really grass for cows. He told me he loves @MesutOzil1088 so much(You can see his shirt). Maybe one day this can reach Ozil and get a real @Arsenal shirt. pic.twitter.com/ojDbf1Loil

- Eric Njiru (@Erik_Njiru) December 3, 2018

And reach him it did. Three months down the line, the World Cup winner sent gifts to the herd boy.

The boy, only identified as Lawrence, was on Monday presented with signed Arsenal shirts that were sent to him from London through Njiru.

On learning about the delivery, the Arsenal playmaker took to Twitter to express his gratitude.

"The picture of a Kenyan boy with a self-made shirt on Twitter touched me so much. And look at Lawrence now - it's so heartwarming to see him and his brothers happy," tweeted Ozil.

The picture of a Kenyan boy with a self made shirt on Twitter touched me so much. 🇰🇪❤ And look at Lawrence now - it's so heartwarming to see him and his brothers happy🙏🏼😘 #SocialMediaPower 💪🏼 #HappyToAssist #Nairobi #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/nQWgc0cABt

- Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 11, 2019

He also thanked the Njiru for making everything possible.